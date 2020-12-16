40 Years. 40 Chefs. 40 Recipes.

The pandemic’s grip has made us look for new ways to entertain our families and friends. For that reason, we are publishing a 40th Anniversary Cookbook, Come to the Table presented by LiquidAgents Healthcare. Honoring all of RMHD’s Board Chairs, Come to the Table will feature 40 family-style and family-inspired recipes from Dallas’ finest chefs and tell the RMHD story while recognizing some of the families, supporters and staff who have made our House a home. We are collaborating with event planning & nonprofit fundraising expert Hamilton A Sneed of HAS Events to produce a beautiful, hard cover, four color Cookbook, which will be ideal for gift giving throughout the year.

Nourishment is at the heart of what we all do when we love—whether feeding our own family or preparing a meal for the families at RMHD, food is at the center of it all. Please join us in reaching our $400,000 goal this year. RMHD is the agency providing these critical services in the Dallas community.